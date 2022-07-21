Edinburgh Airport golf club chaos forces Neil Fenwick to pull out of event in Germany

Neil Fenwick has been forced to pull out of this week's Challenge Tour event in Germany after his clubs were lost in transit. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

As visitors headed home following the 150th Open at St Andrews, images of golf bags piled high in the terminal went viral on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The situation has now led to Edinburgh man Fenwick missing out on an appearance in the Big Green Egg German Challenge at Wittelsbacher Golf Club in Neuburg an der Donau.

The 2020 Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit winner had been due to tee off at 2.30pm in Thursday’s opening round but his clubs have still not turned up.

That has led to his withdrawal, with his place in the field being filled by compatriot Scott Henry.

“It’s been a disaster,” Fenwick told The Scotsman. “My clubs never arrived and, with only eight starts, I felt there was no point in wasting one playing with a cobbled-together set.

“It’s a nightmare for me and I’m gutted but feel I had to make the decision to give me best chances to make use of my starts.

“Travel is a nightmare at the moment it and seems I got unlucky on Monday at Edinburgh, which was a complete disaster earlier in the week.”

Bradley Neil, Fenwick’s Five Star Sports Agency stablemate, has found himself in the same position for the event.

But, in a different situation due to having a Challenge Tour category, he is still going to play with a replacement set he’s managed to get his hands on.