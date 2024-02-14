Company’s first full-time employee is stepping down from current role next month

Eddie Reid honoured by TGI Golf after 'amazing' spell as managing director
Eddie Reid, the first full-time employee of leading golf services retail group TGI Golf, has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award as he prepares to end his lengthy stint with the Livingston-based company.
The award, which was presented at an annual glitzy ceremony held this year at The Belfry, bears the name of Ian Johnston in memory of the group’s first managing director and, in that role, part of a group of people who appointed Reid as a retail consultant in 2001.
He took over from Johnston as managing director just six years later, overseeing its growth into a business that now employs 23 people and, including a separate travel agency business in TGI Golf Travel, has a collective retail turnover of more than £110 million.
“The last 17 years have been a roller-coaster, it’s been amazing,” said 63-year-old Reid. “When I first started out with my predecessor Ian Johnston, we would sit around working out how we were going to grow this group. We said that we would take what we’ve learnt from other industries and make sure we don’t make those same mistakes but, most importantly, we would treat people with respect.
“That’s what we’ve done. This is a partnership, it’s not just a name, everything we do has to benefit everyone. There is nothing better than going in to see a golf retailer who wants to improve and wants to take their business forward, and that’s what we do as a group on a daily basis.
“The group is 40 years old this year and I look back now with an immense sense of pride that we have taken it so far. It’s like the old CS Lewis quote: It’s funny how nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different.
“When I step down, I will leave the group in great hands with a team who are champing at the bit to continue the hard work we have all been doing.”
Other TGI Golf award winners on this occasion included Lee Sutherland from Ron McLeod’s Golf Shop as the business based at Monifieth Golf Links won the Pro Shop of the Year prize.
