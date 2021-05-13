Eddie Pepperell longs for visit to second home in Edinburgh

Eddie Pepperell during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Englishman, who landed the title at Walton Heath in 2018, is in contention again after opening with rounds of 70 and 68 to sit on six-under at the halfway stage at The Belfry.

The two-time European Tour winner is commuting from his main place of residence in Oxfordshire this week and is enjoying the home comfort.

“It is about an hour and a half,” he said of the journey to the Sutton Coldfield course. “So it's not that close. But it's not too bad.

“Jen (his girlfriend) made me a moussaka last night and breakfast burritos. See the dogs as well.”

Last season, Pepperell finished sixth in the BMW PGA Championship when he commuted to Wentworth while he was staying at his flat in Edinburgh’s west end when he tied for ninth in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club the week before.

“Ironically, my two best results last year, I stayed at home,” he said. “So it wouldn't be a surprise I suppose to have my best results staying home again.”

Due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions, Pepperell hasn’t been able to visit his Edinburgh pad since last September but intends making the journey soon.

“I have had it for a couple years now,” he said of the second home. “I haven't been there for ages. In fact, the Scottish Open was the last time. But we do intend to go up in the coming weeks, just love Edinburgh.”

On past visits, Pepperell has occasionally popped up to the Braid Hills Golf Centre to keep his swing ticking over.

“They are really nice there and the dogs enjoy it,” he said. “It's a great city and looking forward to getting back up there.”

This week’s event is being played behind closed doors, but Scottish Open organisers are hoping to have some spectators in July, something Pepperell would welcome.

“I thought it was a little interesting last week that Rory [McIlroy] won,” he said. “Clearly I am no Rory McIlroy, but I do also like playing in front of people, so maybe that will help me when it comes.”

