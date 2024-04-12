Californian keeping notes in journal as he bids to build on work so far at Augusta National

Max Homa, the man who mixes business with pleasure on his visits to East Lothian, is chasing a Green Jacket after making his best start in a major.

The Calfornian played two rounds in one day on Scotland’s Golf Coast as he made a ‘bucket list’ visit to North Berwick after his second circuit in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

There’s no danger of him being tempted to do something similar during a week and especially not after producing a polished performance alongside Tiger Woods over the opening two rounds in the 88th Masters.

Max Homa pictured during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

In brutal conditions at Augusta National, Homa followed an opening 67 with 71 to sit on six under - his career-low score at the halfway stage in a major.

“Obviously been quite difficult out there,” he said of the conditions as the wind gusted to 40mph. “I struck the ball really well. I've really done everything quite well on the golf course, but most proud of what's gone on with our course management and just controlling thoughts and expectations and all that. It's been quite fun.”

Homa was a whippersnapper when Woods stormed to a 12-shot success here in 1997 to land the first of his five Green Jackets. “I actually very vividly remember the 18th hole, for whatever reason, the red sweater sticks out,” he recalled.

As for being in the same group as the 15-time major winner set a new record of 24 consecutive cuts here, Homa said: “It was awesome. It really is a dream to get to play with him here. I've been saying, I always wanted to just watch him hit iron shots around here, and I was right up next to him. It was really cool. His short game was so good. I don't think I can explain how good some of the chip shots he hit today were. He's special.”

Homa’s best performance in a major came in last year’s Open at Royal Liverpool, where he tied for tenth behind compatriot Brian Harman. He’s keeping notes in his bid to land one of the big ones.

“I wrote something in my journal yesterday that said however good I am is however good I am, I don't need to try to be better than I am, and just see where that takes me,” he said.

Maybe it's winning this and maybe it's not, and I'm okay with that. I know what I put into this game, trying to get every ounce back doesn't really work, and I've tried that part.

“So I just feel like so much of it has been just from making golf swings that feel good to me. They are not always the right one, I would say, for what maybe a commentator would look at, but picking the right ones.”

Asked how long he’d been keeping his journal, the world No 11 added: “I've been doing it on and off. It's something that keeps you kind of grounded.