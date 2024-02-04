Dylan Frittelli went from contemplating giving up golf to the winner’s circle as he claimed a first victory in almost five years at the Bahrain Championship. The South African carded a closing 71 at Royal Golf Club to take a two-shot victory at 13 under in the desert but revealed afterwards it was not so long ago he was considering turning his back on the game.

Frittelli is back on the DP World Tour after missing the cut or withdrawing from 23 events as he lost his full playing privileges on the PGA Tour last season. But with just five places per event on the Europe-based circuit available to those who finished between 126th and 200th on the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings, even his place in DP World Tour fields was not secure. That is no longer a worry after the 54-hole leader overcame a slow start in the final round to claim an ultimately comfortable victory and he was delighted to get his hands on a trophy for the first time since the 2019 John Deere Classic.

“It feels great, it feels awesome,” said Frittelli, who now has three wins on the DP World Tour. “It’s been a long road the last five or six years since I left the DP World Tour and went to the States. It was a pretty tough year last year in America but it feels awesome to back on top right now. Last year I was in a couple of spots where I thought I was giving the game up to be honest and looking for something else. I found some resolve at the end of last year and got some good work from my physio and my coaches and trainers. I’m glad I persevered and all the support from family and friends has been well worth it.”

