Dustin Johnson posts clubhouse target in 150th Open as LIV Golf players shine

And, according to Talor Gooch, some eye-catching scoring from the so-called rebels resulted from them being stung by recent criticism.

Johnson, who led at the halfway stage here seven years ago before just managing to finish inside the top 50, led the way with a 67 to post a halfway total of nine-under.

Fellow American Gooch sits two behind him after a 67, with another LIV Golf defector, Sergio Garcia, shooting a 66 to jump to three-under.

Dustin Johnson of the United States tees off on the 16th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.

The PGA Tour has been suspended players who competed in the opening two LIV Golf events, with the new $25 million tournament taking place at one of Donald Trump’s courses later this month.

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods took a fresh swipe at the likes of Johnson and fellow major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for jumping ship.

Hot on the heels of what he had to say on the matter, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers hinted that LIV Golf players might find it more difficult to secure a spot in The Open next year and beyond.

“Yeah, for sure,” replied Gooch to being asked if the LIV Golfers had almost been galvanised by some of the flak that has been aimed at them in recent weeks. Everybody, it feels like, is against us, and that's okay. It's kind of banded us together, I think.”

What if this ended up being his one and only appearance in golf’s oldest major? “I mean, it would be a cool one to go out on. Hopefully not, though,” he added.

“I'd like to think that the majors would like to have the best players in the world playing in their events in spite of everything that's going on.

“But obviously that's not up to me. It's up to other people. Hopefully this won't be my last one.”

Johnson, who has been Norman’s most notable recruit so far along with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, insisted he wasn’t being motivated this week by the noise around LIV Golf.

“Not me because, honestly, I don't read anything,” said the two-time major winner. “So I wouldn't know what you were saying or if there was anything.

“For me coming in here, it's a major. I want to come in here and play well and compete. I feel like I put myself in a good position going into the weekend.”

Gooch, one of the surprise defectors, claimed after playing in the circuit’s second event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon that LIV Golf’s team element can be compared to a Ryder Cup atmosphere.

"I haven't played a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup, but can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference," he said.

Responding to that during last week’s Scottish Open in East Lothian, PGA champion Justin Thomas commented: “He's definitely incorrect. Yeah, you can't compare those. I mean, there's no event on tour that's like the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup.