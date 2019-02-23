Dustin Johnson edges ahead of Rory McIlroy in WGC Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson will take a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy into the third round of the WGC Mexico Championship.

McIlroy, who has won just one PGA Tour title since 2016, topped the leaderboard after an opening-round 63 but could only follow that up with a 70.

The Northern Irishman made a storming start to his second round, birdieing three of the first four holes, but was back to level for the day after a double bogey at the ninth and only managed one birdie on the back nine.

Johnson was the man to take advantage with a round of 67, posting four birdies and not dropping a shot as he moved to 11 under par.

“I have just done a really good job with controlling my distance with my irons and giving myself a lot of looks at birdies,” said Johnson, who won the inaugural Saudi International earlier this month.

“I like this golf course and enjoy playing this kind of golf. It makes you focus. You’ve got to think and you’re doing a lot of calculations with the numbers and trying to figure out how far the ball is going to actually go..”

McIlroy was not too disheartened about losing his overnight lead, saying: “The only time it matters when you’re leading is after the 72nd hole.

“This tournament hasn’t even started yet, so I’m in a good position. I played pretty well over the first couple days.”

The four-time major winner was joined on nine under by Matt Kuchar, who is letting his golf do the talking after last week’s caddie controversy and birdied the first four holes in a round of 67.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are a further two shots back on seven under, two ahead of Tiger Woods, who is among a group of players on five under.

Russell Knox, the sole Scot in the field, is sitting joint-39th on two-over after a second successive 72 that included two bogeys in the last two holes.