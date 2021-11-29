Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau confirmed for 2022 Saudi International

Dustin Johnson celebrates winning the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers for the second time at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in February. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The trio have committed to the $5 million event, which will be part of the Asian Tour, despite the likelihood of PGA Tour and European Tour members facing tough sanctions if they have not been granted permission to tee up.

Others on the list include European Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO and deputy chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “The 2022 edition of The International is the strongest yet, but we are still only in the formative years of our vision for golf in the Kingdom.

“We are seeing great progress in participation with boys and girls through our national grass roots and schools’ programs, and are enjoying a significant uptick in demand from men and women throughout The Kingdom. We are also enjoying a rich vein of form with our national amateur teams.

“Whilst this is a product of many factors, there is no denying the massive impact the best players in the world can have on creating multi-generational interest in the sport. This is why we place such importance on securing the strongest field possible, each and every year.”

The list also includes former Masters champions Bubba Watson and Adam Scott, as well as Olympic champion Xander Schuffele and 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

A message from the Editor: