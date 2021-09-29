Dunhill Links: Which celebrities are the Scottish golfers playing with in the team event?

Here’s who the home players will be teaming up with in the $5.5 million tournament at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews over the next three days.
Connor Syme and Piers Morgan
Morgan needs no introduction, having become one of the most-famous faces on British television over the past decade. This is his third outing in the event, having hit the clubhouse at Carnoustie with his opening shot in 2018!
Ewen Ferguson and Brad Simpson
Simpson sings lead vocals for British rock band The Vamps and is making his second appearance in the event. His dad, Derek, was the professional at The Belfry for many years.
Grant Forrest and Stephen Hendry
Musselburgh man Hendry, who is making his Dunhill Links debut, is a seven-time world snooker champion. He used to play his golf at Gleneagles but is now a Sunningdale member.
Calum Hill and A P McCoy
Legendary jump jockey McCoy - his christian name is Tony but he’s universally known as A P - is teeing up in the star-studded tournament for a sixth time. He also plays most of his golf at Sunningdale.
Bob MacIntyre and Ashton Curtis
American Curtis is the managing director of investment banking company Morgan Stanley based in New York. He plays at Shinnecock Hills and is competing in a fifth Dunhill Links.
David Drysdale and Matt Woolf
Making his ninth appearance, oil trader Woolf is a five-time winner of the Royal Blackheath spring medal, which was first played for in 1792.
Scott Jamieson and Duncan Simpson-Craib
Simpson-Craib is the founder of the locore IT group of companies in South Africa, where plays most of his golf at Leopard Creek and the River Club in Johannesburg.
Stephen Gallacher and David Walsh
Sports writer Walsh is a member of The Links in Newmarket and says his most forgettable moment playing golf was having a 35-foot birdie putt on the ninth at Augusta National and walking off with a 9.
Richie Ramsay and John Tyson
Tyson is the chairman of Arkansas-based American food giant Tyson Foods. This is his 17th Dunhill Links appearance.
Marc Warren and Martin Gilbert
Gilbert, the former Aberdeen Standard Investments chairman who is now chair of Scottish Golf, has played in all 20 Dunhill Links Championships and partnered Paul Lawrie when he won the inaugural one in 2001.
David Law and Craig Boath
Boath should certainly know his way around Carnoustie, where he started playing golf when he was four and is the links superintendent.