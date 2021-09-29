Dunhill Links: Which celebrities are the Scottish golfers playing with in the team event?

Robert Macintyre of Scotland talks to the media during a press conference ahead of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on September 29, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Here’s who the home players will be teaming up with in the $5.5 million tournament at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews over the next three days.

Connor Syme and Piers Morgan

Morgan needs no introduction, having become one of the most-famous faces on British television over the past decade. This is his third outing in the event, having hit the clubhouse at Carnoustie with his opening shot in 2018!

Piers Morgan tees off during the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and he's back for more this week. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ewen Ferguson and Brad Simpson

Simpson sings lead vocals for British rock band The Vamps and is making his second appearance in the event. His dad, Derek, was the professional at The Belfry for many years.

Grant Forrest and Stephen Hendry

Musselburgh man Hendry, who is making his Dunhill Links debut, is a seven-time world snooker champion. He used to play his golf at Gleneagles but is now a Sunningdale member.

Snooker star Stephen Hendry will head onto the fairways. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Calum Hill and A P McCoy

Legendary jump jockey McCoy - his christian name is Tony but he’s universally known as A P - is teeing up in the star-studded tournament for a sixth time. He also plays most of his golf at Sunningdale.

Bob MacIntyre and Ashton Curtis

American Curtis is the managing director of investment banking company Morgan Stanley based in New York. He plays at Shinnecock Hills and is competing in a fifth Dunhill Links.

Robert Macintyre of Scotland plays a shot during a practice round ahead of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Links on September 29, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

David Drysdale and Matt Woolf

Making his ninth appearance, oil trader Woolf is a five-time winner of the Royal Blackheath spring medal, which was first played for in 1792.

Scott Jamieson and Duncan Simpson-Craib

Simpson-Craib is the founder of the locore IT group of companies in South Africa, where plays most of his golf at Leopard Creek and the River Club in Johannesburg.

Stephen Gallacher points to his line at The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth earlier this month. He pairs with sportswriter David Walsh. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Stephen Gallacher and David Walsh

Sports writer Walsh is a member of The Links in Newmarket and says his most forgettable moment playing golf was having a 35-foot birdie putt on the ninth at Augusta National and walking off with a 9.

Richie Ramsay and John Tyson

Tyson is the chairman of Arkansas-based American food giant Tyson Foods. This is his 17th Dunhill Links appearance.

Marc Warren and Martin Gilbert

Gilbert, the former Aberdeen Standard Investments chairman who is now chair of Scottish Golf, has played in all 20 Dunhill Links Championships and partnered Paul Lawrie when he won the inaugural one in 2001.

David Law and Craig Boath

Boath should certainly know his way around Carnoustie, where he started playing golf when he was four and is the links superintendent.