Event will be held the week before AIG Women’s Open on the opposite coast at St Andrews

Dundonald Links in Ayrshire will stage the Women's Scottish Open for the third year running in August, meaning treats are in store on both the east and west coasts in back-to-back events as the AIG Women’s Open is held at St Andrews the following week.

It will be the sixth time in total that the Scottish Women’s Open is held at Dundonald Links, having been just on the Ladies European Tour schedule for the 2015 and 2016 editions. Still owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club at the time, it then became the first venue to stage it as a co-sanctioned LET/LPGA event in 2017, when Korean Mi-hyang Lee landed the title.

The tournament then returned to the Ayrshire course in 2022 after it had undergone a £25 million makeover by its current owners, Darwin Escapes, with the players loving the opportunity to stay in the resort’s lodges and rooms during the week and fans enjoying the atmosphere that has been created there.

General view of the ninth hole during the 2023 FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Won in 2022 by Japan’s Ayaka Furue before French player Celine Boutier triumphed in 2023, this year’s event will take place on 15-18 August, with The Scotsman understanding that a title sponsor will be announced in the next few weeks.

“We are excited to return to Dundonald Links for yet another incredible edition of the Women’s Scottish Open this summer,” said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s chief tour business and operations officer. “The course will provide a great challenge and showcase some of the amazing golf our world-class athletes are known for, especially as they prepare for the final major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews the following week.”

As part of a busy summer of golf in Scotland - The 152nd Open is being held at nearby Royal Troon a few weeks earlier - the event will once again be supported by the Scottish Government and VisitScotland while it will be “one of the highlights of the year” for the hosts.