Dundonald Links to become final qualifying venue for The Open in 2023

It has been selected along with Burnham & Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire as new venues for the 36-hole shoot-out for spots in the Claret Jug event.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: “We have selected four renowned venues to host Final Qualifying from 2023 and each of them has an outstanding reputation for having held championships and international matches.

“We look forward to working with them to stage a series of exciting events in which golfers will compete for a sought-after place in The Open.”

Dundonald Links, now owned by Darwin Escapes, is to host final qualifying for The Open from 2023 until 2026. Picture: Gerardo Jaconelli/Dundonald Links

The events this year are taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on 28 June.

Owned by Loch Lomond Golf Club at the time, Dundonald Links hosted the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open for the first time in 2017, as well as the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In doing so, it became the first venue to host the men’s and women’s Scottish Opens in the same year.

The R&A Boys’ Amateur Championship was played there in 2014, while qualifying for the Senior Open presented by Rolex and a DP World Tour Qualifying School have also taken place there.

Now owned by Darwin Escapes, the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open will be played at the Ayrshire links this year.

Final qualifying is contested by a combined field of 288 players, including those who have been successful in regional qualifying events, with a minimum of 12 places in The Open available.