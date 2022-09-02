Dunblane's Seb Sandin joins exclusive club to shoot 60 in US college golf

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seb Sandin, third right, celebrates with his Blue Raider team-mates after winning the Linsey Wilson Invitational in Kentucky. Picture: Linsey Wilson College

Sandin hails from Dunblane and is coached by Dullatur-based professional Gregor Monks, who played a big part in Ewen Ferguson’s development in the amateur ranks.

He’s at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, and made home advantage count in the Lindsay Wilson Invitational event played at The Pines.

Sandin, who played for Scotland Under-16s in 2018, opened with a 64 before shooting the lights out in the second circuit.

He started and finished with eagles, picked up seven birdies in between and, with just one bogey on the card, it added up to a 60.

“Everything was kind of on the ball,” said Sandin, speaking in a Blue Raider interview, of his effort. “I set up a lot of chances for myself and managed to take a lot of them.”

A closing 70 gave him a 16-under-par total and a one-shot success over team-mate Ivan Ninkovic.

Sandin is just the 15th player to have signed for a 60 in college golf, joining a list that includes Ryder Cup star Paul Casey.

The Englishman was at Arizona State when he achieved the feat in the 1999 Pac-10 Championship at Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle.

“I feel as though this win has been coming for about ten years,” said Monks, who has coached Sandin since he was a youngster. “He’s always had a positive attitude and worked pretty hard on his game.

“During last year’s Fall run of tournaments, he started to show signs of his game coming together and was beginning to post some really nice scores by this spring.

“While home this year for the summer, it’s the first year he’s regularly made national tournament cuts, so his game’s been trending in the right direction.

“He’s swinging it really well right now and posted some really low numbers to qualify No 1 for his team and ten-under in a round is fantastic.