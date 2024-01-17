Scot recalls ‘special week’ as he became only player to successfully defend Dallah Trophy

Outside major wins, Ryder Cup glory tales and Solheim Cup success stories, it was one of Scottish golf’s most memorable days. In a field that contained both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Stephen Gallacher created history as the only player to record back-to-back wins in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

It’s scary to think that was exactly ten years ago but, looking fitter than ever at the age of 49 and also vying with Robert Rock to be the DP World Tour’s Peter Pan, Gallacher is excited to be among eight Scots teeing up in this week’s 35th edition of the event known as the ‘Middle East Major’ at Emirates Golf Club.

“It’s hard to believe, eh?” admitted Gallacher, speaking to The Scotsman behind the horseshoe ninth and 18th green arena on the Majlis Course, as he reflected on being the only player to make a successful defence of the iconic Dallah Trophy, having been a combined 38-under-par for eight rounds in the shadow of some of the tallest skyscrapers in the UAE.

Stephen Gallacher and son Jack, who is now his full-time caddie, pictured close to the spot on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club where his whole family celebrated him creating history in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic a decade ago. Picture: National World

“I played with Rory and Tiger in the first two rounds and also played with Tiger and Fred Couples on the Tuesday (in a Champions Challenge to mark the 25th anniversary). That whole week is one of the things you never forget, especially as my whole family was there as well. We took the kids (son Jack and daughter Ellie) out of school. I’m glad we did because whenever else were they going to get the opportunity of seeing Tiger up close, as they did that week. It was just a great week and to go back-to-back was just special.”

The title triumph - he birdied two of the last three holes to come home in four-under-par - provided the Bathgate man with the perfect springboard as he enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons on the circuit, finishing 15th in the Race to Dubai and earning a captain’s pick from Paul McGinley for the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

“I think it was the whole week,” he replied to being asked if that Sunday, when he was joined by his parents, Jim and Wilma, wife Helen and the two kids for a celebratory photograph on the 18th green after the presentation ceremony, had been the most special day of his career.

“To play with Couples, someone I’d grown up watching on the telly, and Tiger, who is the best player of his generation, was incredible and, looking back, I think that settled me for the whole week. You are nervous playing with those guys but it helped me get that out of the way and by then I’d also played with Rory quite a bit, so playing with him and Tiger on the Thursday didn’t really bother me as I knew what to expect. Tiger is great to play with. Every time I’ve played with him, he’s been magic and it’s just a case of getting used to it as much as you possibly can. Yeah, it was great. A brilliant week and hopefully I can feed off some of those memories this week and see if I can perform.”

Stephen Gallacher and his family poses with the iconic Dallah Trophy after his win in 2014. Picture: MarwanNaamani/AFP via Getty Images.

Twelve months ago, Gallacher had to rely on a late invitation for what is now a Rolex Series event after losing his card at the end of the 2022 season. The four-time tour winner regained his status last May after it had been discovered that an administrative error had been made by the DP World Tour and, by way of the disadvantage caused to him, he’s been given a special membership extension for the 2024 campaign.

“Last year was tough as I didn’t know when I was going to play, to be honest,” said Gallacher, who is being joined on flying the Saltire on this occasion by Richie Ramsay, Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme, Calum Hill, David Law and Scott Jamieson. “I had a schedule mapped out that mainly consisted of Challenge Tour events. But this year I know straight off the bat that I am playing four in a row out here, so I was able to come out a bit earlier and it’s always nice to come out here as it’s a place I love coming to and playing golf. This year is the 35th anniversary of this event and that makes it a bit special as well.

“I’m actually playing alright just now. I’ve been working hard in the winter. This is a big year for me as I want to do half decent and keep my card, so I can have a free hit at going to America for the Champions Tour School with the backing of knowing that, if I don’t get it, I’ve got another year out here. That’s a big thing for me and I am training hard and working hard just to try and stay out here as long as I can.

“I’m hitting the ball as good as I’ve ever done, same length, same everything. It’s just about trying to stay fit and injury-free that’s why I’m going to the physio straight after this. If I can do that. I’ll get my 25 events in so, if I don’t achieve my target of hanging on to my card from that, then it’s my own fault. I’m feeling positive this year as I am feeling good.”