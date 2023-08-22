Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh is relishing making her Solheim Cup debut after being given a wild card by Europe captain Suzann Pettersen.

Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh has earned a wildcard pick for next month's Solheim Cup. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Pettersen selected Dryburgh, the Swedish pair of Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen to complete her 12-strong team for next month’s contest with the United States at Finca Cortesin.

The quartet join automatic qualifiers Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist as Europe bid to claim an unprecedented third straight victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s massive shoes to fill and a lot of pressure on us obviously,” Pettersen said. “We can make history, but at the same time we have the best European team we’ve ever had, we’re up for the challenge, so we’ll be ready.

“Our top eight qualifiers has looked strong the entire year and it’s been great to see them continually playing great. We have never had a stronger team on paper; eight players in the top 40 in the world has never happened before.”

Dryburgh will be the third rookie on the team alongside Stark and Grant after climbing to a career-high 48th in the world.

The 30-year-old from Aberdeen told Sky Sports: “It’s so special, it’s still sinking in to be honest. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, watching the Solheim growing up.

“I was actually a spectator when Suzann made that winning putt at Gleneagles (in 2019) so it just gives me goosebumps thinking back to that moment and to be part of team Europe just means so much.

“Getting that win at the end of last year in Japan (the Toto Japan Classic) just gives me so much confidence and since then I’ve played solid on tour and feel like I really belong out here.

“To finally get onto the Solheim Cup team means so much and I feel like I’m really ready for it now.

“It’s obviously going to be nerve-wracking, I’ve heard from other girls that your first one especially is going to be quite intense, but I know the girls are going to be there to help me out and I’ve been doing a lot of work on the mental side of the game so I’m sure that will stand me in good stead going into the week.