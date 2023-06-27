A players’ meeting called by the DP World Tour to discuss the announcement of the circuit and the PGA Tour merging with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took place at The Belfry on Tuesday night without any real drama, The Scotsman understands.

Keith Pelley, CEO of The European Tour Group and DP World Tour, addressed players at a meeeting at The Belfry, where the Betfred British Masters is taking place this week Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Held soon after the shock development earlier in the month, a PGA Tour players’ meeting during the RBC Canadian Open was reported by commissioner Jay Monahan to have been “intense, certainly heated”.

There was no repeat, however, when DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addressed members in the Warwick Suite at The Belfry, where the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo is being held this week. “It didn’t get rowdy nor did anyone go absolutely Tonto, there was none of that,” said a source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that Pelley stressed to those in attendance that the commercial merger is the “starting point of a framework agreement” for the two circuits and PIF to work together.

At the same time, though, he outlined that it could deliver a “massive opportunity” for the DP World Tour and its members once the parties sit down and map out a new landscape for the game at the top level in men’s golf.

A civil war had broken out in the game following the launch of LIV Golf last year and the Saudi-backed rebel circuit offering players piles of money to be part of it, leading them to be banned by the PGA Tour and more recently, resign from the DP World Tour.

PGA Tour chief Monahan had vehemently opposed the opposition tour, which is being spearheaded by former world No 1 Greg Norman, and was strongly backed by Rory McIlroy over the past 12 months.

But, in a sensational twist, it was then announced that Monahan, along with two PGA Tour board members, had brokered a deal with PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan. It then emerged last week that Monahan, who is currently recuperating from a “medical situation”, and Al-Rumayyan along with Norman have all been summoned to attend a United States Senate hearing next month.

“No real answers as things are still up in the air,” one player who attended the meeting told The Scotsman. “All I can definitely say is we were told that legal issues can still stop the plan of a newco going ahead or if PGA Tour members rally against it.”

That was in reference to former FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay reportedly leading players rallying hard against the deal with the Saudis.