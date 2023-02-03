Dundonald Links and Carnoustie Golf Links both celebrated double successes at last night’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, held at Fairmont St Andrews.

The Ayrshire venue picked up the prizes for Best Clubhouse and Best Sustainability Project at the glittering ceremony, which was hosted by Fred MacAulay at the end of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

A stunning new clubhouse was built at Dundonald Links as part of a £25 million investment in the venue by Darwin Escapes after the company bought it from Loch Lomond Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A restaurant in it called The Canny Crow has earned rave reviews, both for its food and also the views of the course and looking west towards Arran.

Members of the Dundonald Links management team and Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open tournament director Harry Owen show off the Ayrshire venue's awards at Fairmont St Andrews.

The Sustainability Project prize went to Dundonald Links for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

“We are absolutely thrilled to win two awards,” said Ian Ferguson, the general manager of Dundonald Links, where the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open is returning this summer. “A fantastic achievement for the entire team.”

It was also a successful night for Carnoustie Golf Links as the Championship Course at the Angus venue got the award for Best Course for a green fee over £150 and also the one for Best Clubhouse.

Cruden Bay (Best Course £75-£150) and Strathmore Golf Centre (Best Course under £75) were also among the winners along with Kingsfield Golf & Leisure as the Linlithgow facility picked up the prize for Best 9-Hole Course.

The awards ceremony followed a couple of days of familiarisation trips throughout Scotland for people attending the Scottish Golf Tourism Week then two days of buyer-supplier appointments and networking.

Full Award Winners

Best Sustainability Project - Dundonald Links

Best Pro Shop - Carnoustie Golf Links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Clubhouse - Dundonald Links

Best Course over £150 - Carnoustie Championship Course

Best Course £75-£150 - Cruden Bay

Best Course under £75 - Strathmore Golf Centre

Best 9-hole Course - Kingsfield Golf & Leisure

Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms - Rusacks St Andrews

Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms - The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Hotel 20 Rooms and under - Old Loans Inn

Best Overseas-based Golf Tour Operator - Celtic Golf