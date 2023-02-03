The Ayrshire venue picked up the prizes for Best Clubhouse and Best Sustainability Project at the glittering ceremony, which was hosted by Fred MacAulay at the end of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.
A stunning new clubhouse was built at Dundonald Links as part of a £25 million investment in the venue by Darwin Escapes after the company bought it from Loch Lomond Golf Club.
A restaurant in it called The Canny Crow has earned rave reviews, both for its food and also the views of the course and looking west towards Arran.
The Sustainability Project prize went to Dundonald Links for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
“We are absolutely thrilled to win two awards,” said Ian Ferguson, the general manager of Dundonald Links, where the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open is returning this summer. “A fantastic achievement for the entire team.”
It was also a successful night for Carnoustie Golf Links as the Championship Course at the Angus venue got the award for Best Course for a green fee over £150 and also the one for Best Clubhouse.
Cruden Bay (Best Course £75-£150) and Strathmore Golf Centre (Best Course under £75) were also among the winners along with Kingsfield Golf & Leisure as the Linlithgow facility picked up the prize for Best 9-Hole Course.
The awards ceremony followed a couple of days of familiarisation trips throughout Scotland for people attending the Scottish Golf Tourism Week then two days of buyer-supplier appointments and networking.
Full Award Winners
Best Sustainability Project - Dundonald Links
Best Pro Shop - Carnoustie Golf Links
Best Clubhouse - Dundonald Links
Best Course over £150 - Carnoustie Championship Course
Best Course £75-£150 - Cruden Bay
Best Course under £75 - Strathmore Golf Centre
Best 9-hole Course - Kingsfield Golf & Leisure
Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms - Rusacks St Andrews
Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms - The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links
Best Hotel 20 Rooms and under - Old Loans Inn
Best Overseas-based Golf Tour Operator - Celtic Golf
Best UK & Ireland-based Golf Tour Operator - Connoisseur Golf