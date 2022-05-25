Double Dutch for Richie Ramsay as he bids to 'lock up' US Open and Open spots

Helped by his third-place finish in the British Masters earlier in the month, the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian sits seventh in a battle for ten US Open spots though a mini-order of merit on the DP World Tour.

Another strong performance over the next four days at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt and his ticket for the season’s third major at Brookline could be punched with an event to spare.

This week’s event is also part of the Qualifying Series for the 150th Open, with three spots on offer to players not already exempt for St Andrews who finish in the top 10 and ties on Sunday.

Richie Ramsay finished 15th in his last event - the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“A big week would be huge,” admitted Ramsay, who is flying the Saltire along with Connor Syme, who sits eighth in that US Open order of merit, as well as Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher, David Law, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren, David Drysdale and Craig Howie.

“You would lock up Race to Dubai points, you could potentially lock up a spot in the US Open and also lock up a spot in The Open.

“I’m incentive-ized by the golf courses I could potentially be playing. I think Gil Hanse did a renovation at Brookline, so I know that I would love that place and, with its history, it would be a really cool place to play.

“And, if you add The Open at St Andrews into that, it’s the blueprint of golf design and I’d love to play in this one. There’s quite a bit riding on the next couple of weeks, but it’s cool to have that and feel the nerves a little bit more.”

Ramsay cemented his lofty position in the fight for US Open spots by following his strong show in the British Masters with a top-15 finish in the Soudal Open.