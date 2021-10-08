Double defeat for Grace Crawford in Junior Vagliano Trophy

Grace Crawford in action in last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

The Continent of Europe won both sessions at Hilversumsche to lead 6.5-2.5 in the two-day contest for under-16 players.

North Berwick 14-year-old Crawford, who played in last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, was paired with England’s Maggie Whitehead in the morning foursomes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GB&I duo put up a great fight against Spaniard Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and Italian Francesca Fiorellini before going down on the last green.

Crawford was then sent out by GB&I captain Janet Melville in the second of six singles matches but found Swede Nora Sundberg a tough proposition in a 4&3 defeat.

Meanwhile, The Faldo Series has announced a dual European Grand Final will be played at Brocket Hall on 25-27 October following the postponement of the 2020 event in the Middle East.

It’s the first time the Grand Final will be played on UK soil since 2003, when the field at the sae venue included Rory McIlroy and Carly Booth.

Matthew Faldo, director of the Faldo Series, “Having hosted the record-breaking opening event, it is fitting to return to Brocket Hall and conclude the historic season where it all started.

“We are very grateful to the Brocket Hall team and its members, who have been such committed and enthusiastic supporters of the Faldo Series for many years now.”

A return to its regular home, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, is on the cards for the event next year.

A message from the Editor: