Donald Trump’s new MacLeod course - it is being dedicated to his mother - at his Aberdeenshire resort will be designed by the same man who created the highly-regarded Trump International Golf Links.

Donald Trump cuts the ribbon on his new McLeod course, which will be designed by Martin Hawtree, left, at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Martin Hawtree, a renowned golf course designer, has been commissioned once again by Trump to work his magic as the American bids to build “one of the great golf courses in the world”.

Trump, who also owns two courses at Turnberry, announced the work on the new MacLeod course during a visit to Trump International Golf Links on Monday.

He said: “We are going to build a great golf course that aims to replicate the outstanding championship links we already have here and many believe to be the greatest golf course in the world.

“We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links. We’ve had a lot of pleasure in working on this land and there is no other land like it. We have incredible views by the sea and there are no other dunes like these in the world. It will be a great success.

“This project is very close to my heart and I am delighted to say that this is our first day of work on the new course. It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family.”

Trump’s son, Eric, is equally excited about the Trump Organisation’s latest golf venture in Scotland.

“We own and operate the best courses on earth and this new course at Trump International, Scotland has the potential to top them all and reaffirm its place as a top world ranking golf destination,” said the company’s executive vice president.