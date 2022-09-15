DJ Russell 'honoured' to captain GB&I in PGA Cup

Russell captains the home side against a United States team with Suzy Whaley, the first woman to serve as president of the PGA of America, at its helm.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career in golf,” said Russell, a former European Tour player and Ryder Cup vice-captain for Ian Woosnam at The K Club in 2006. “And this is very much a high point in my career.”

The man who designed the two courses at Archerfield Links has his son, Chris, as a vice captain, with the GB&I team including Greig Hutcheon (Torphins) and Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills Golf Range).

Hutcheon, who booked his place on Russell’s team by winning The PGA play-offs, has fond memories of Foxhills, having holed the putt that sealed GB&I’s commanding 16-10 victory the last time the biennial match was held there in 2017.

“I was very proud of my efforts in 2017,” reflected the former Scottish PGA champion. “Foxhills has good memories for me.”

McKechnie is among six debutants in the home ranks, having been handed a wild card by Russell.

“We’re all itching to get going,” said McKechnie. “There are the nerves because you don’t want to let your team-mates down.

Captain DJ Russell front row third from left, with his Great Britain & Ireland players on the eve of the 30th PGA Cup at Foxhills in Surrey. Picture: The PGA