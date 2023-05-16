All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Dispatch Trophy newcomers have donuts ready for ninth tee at the Braids

A new team taking part in the Dispatch Trophy will be fuelled by donuts as they bid to get their teeth into the historic tournament at the Braids.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 16th May 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:09 BST
 Comment
Fraser Jervis, left, tucks into a donut with some of his team-mates for the Dispatch Trophy.Fraser Jervis, left, tucks into a donut with some of his team-mates for the Dispatch Trophy.
Fraser Jervis, left, tucks into a donut with some of his team-mates for the Dispatch Trophy.

Donuts at the 9th will be flying the flag for Newbattle Golf Club when the 122nd edition gets underway in the Capital on Saturday.

The newcomers face Harrison B in the second round and the donuts have been ordered for delivery to the ninth tee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The basis of our group, which plays every Saturday at Newbattle about 10am, is there are 12-14 of us who are simply a variety of golf-loving Charley Hull fans and donut-eating lads from Newbattle Golf Club,” said Fraser Jervis.

“Whether it’s a medal or a Saturday morning four-ball, someone is tasked with supplying the donuts every Saturday morning.

“We take it in turns and we pretty much eat them on the ninth tee, take a selfie shot of whatever four-ball we are in that day - or three-ball ball if it’s a medal - and send it to the others.

“On Saturday morning, one of the lads has already been allocated to bring the donuts, which we will eat on the ninth tee in the two games. It’s all just a bit of fun, but we do take our golf seriously as well.”

Joining Jervis on golf-playing Donuts’ duty is a squad that also includes John Nisbet, Graeme Reid, Paul McLeod, Paul Hares and Steven Myatt jnr.

Nisbet has played in the Edinburgh Evening News event in the past with teams from Baberton while McLeod has previously represented Inland Revenue.

Jervis, meanwhile, made it to the final with Lothian & Borders Police in 2009. “We lost to Carrickvale when they recorded their history-making third win in a row,” he recalled.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.