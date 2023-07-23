Michael Stewart is more determined than ever to tee up as a hometown player in next year’s Open at Troon after feeling some gloss had been taken off his major debut on the last day.

Michael Stewart tees off on the first hole in the final round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Having done himself proud with opening efforts of 68-73-71 in the 151st edition at Royal Liverpool, the 33-year-old was left feeling a bit deflated after signing off with a 76 to finish with a four-over-par total.

It was set to see him end up around the top 50, which he’d probably have taken off before setting out on Thursday but not after the way his week had panned out in the season’s final major.

“Not so good,” said Stewart of his day’s work. “Yeah, just didn’t quite have it today. Got quite a few water balls off the tee and I’ve never been a fan of the rain, to be honest.

Richie Ramsay shelters under his umbrella during a wet final round in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

“For 36 holes, I was up there near the lead of a major championship, which was great and I was proud of how I hung in yesterday. Today was just one of those days where it just wears you down a bit. But I’m sure that when I get over there and see my family, I’ll realise it’s been a hell of an experience.”

The former Scottish Amateur champion will be back in action on the Challenge Tour over the next few weeks, including the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar, but he’s already got his sights set on the 2024 edition of the Claret Jug event.

“Unfortunately, I’m now going to have to qualify again, but obviously next year would be amazing,” he said. “It’s my home town, it’s a course I know relatively well. Listen, after one taste of it, you are always going to want more after this.

“Just need to draw on the experience. After being a bit nervy the first couple of holes on Thursday, I didn’t feel out of place. And yesterday will take some beating playing in front of Rory [McIlroy] - that was cool.”

Bob MacIntyre and caddie Greg Milne at the end of the fourth round at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

Richie Ramsay also signed off with a 76 for an eight-over-par total. “I started solid enough, but then got in a pot bunker on five and then hit one out of bounds on eight from out of nowhere,” he sighed. “I made 3 with my second ball to limit the damage to a 5. After that, I played really well as it was horrible out there.”

This was Ramsay’s eighth appearance in the event but first since 2017. “I feel like I let myself down a bit,” he said, summing up his week’s work. “I’ve hit some really, really bad shots and that is very uncharacteristic of me. One yesterday cost me a 7 and then that one out of bounds today.

“You take those two shots out of it and you are three or four shots better and I think that would have been a fairer reflection on my performance.”

