Deposed Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson opens up on joining LIV Golf

The decision was taken by Ryder Cup Europe a few hours before Stenson was confirmed as a new LIV Golf recruit along with American duo Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III.

In a statement, the Swede said: “As many of you have already seen, unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain.

“While I disagree with the decision, for now it is a decision that I have to accept.”

Henrik Stenson speaks on the day in March when he was announced as Europe's Ryder Cup captain. Picture: Hailey Garrett/Getty Images.

The Swede had only been appointed as Padraig Harrington’s successor in March and had named both Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice-captains for the match in Rome next September.

“It is a shame to witness the significant uncertainty surrounding the Ryder Cup, who will be eligible to play etc," said Stenson. “I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members is reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members.”

Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, has reneged on a contract that stipulated that he could not sign up for a breakaway circuit like the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"After much consideration, I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV Invitational Series starting at Bedminster in a week or so' time,” he said in the statement.

"My interest in this concept has been well documented over the past few years and despite some of the unfortunate and ongoing tension between LIV Golf, the DP World Tour and PGA Tours, ultimately, the opportunity to play in LIV events moving forward is something that I want to experience."

Former European Tour player Tony Johnstone, who now commentates for Sky Sports Golf and the World Feed, has expressed his sadness over Stenson’s decision.