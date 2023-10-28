Defending champion Ewen Ferguson had the leader in his sights at the halfway stage in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, as did two of his compatriots.

Ewen Ferguson pictured during his opening round in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

As the second round was completed on Saturday morning, Bob MacIntyre signed for a second successive six-under-par 66 to sit one off the lead, held by Kiwi Daniel Hillier.

Ferguson is one further back after adding a 67 to his first-round 66 while Stephen Gallacher (66-69) is also in the top ten at Doha Golf Club.

Scott Jamieson, who’d shared the lead after an opening 65, sits joint-20th after having to settle for a 72, but, in making the cut, he’s on course to retain his DP World Tour card.

Needing to finish in the top 116, the Florida-based player had started the event in 199th spot but is now up to 116th in the projected standings.

In contrast, compatriot Marc Warren is facing a return to the circuit’s Qualifying School after he missed the cut by two shots following rounds of 70-73.

“I’m putting up a good fight for it,” said Ferguson of his opening two salvos. “Playing quite well. Obviously I love it here. A slow start this morning. I’m knackered to be honest. I was flying last night then stopped, then we came back and it was hard to get in the groove again.”

MacIntyre is bogey-free so far as he chases a third DP World Tour win. “I’m playing nice,” said the Ryder Cup winner. “Again, Mike [Burrow, his new caddie] has done a great job keeping things simple. Stood on the last hole, middle of the fairway, 265 pin. Normally I’d try and bleed it on to the pin. I stepped off the shot and asked if he wanted me to cut it in there and he said no, that was my target.

“I just hit it. As much as you’re trying to get it on the green, on a par 5 you’re just trying to get it around the green and try and get it up and down. Thankfully that’s what we did. Playing nice and steady, giving myself lots of chances and I’m putting decent. So far it’s been stress free.”