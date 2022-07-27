Defending champion Angus Carrick tops Scottish Amateur qualifying

Craigielaw's Angus Carrick pictured after winning last year's Scottish Amateur Championship at Murcar Links. Picture: Scottish Golf

The Craigielaw player followed his opening four-under 67 at Western Gailes with a three-under 68 at neighbouring Gailes Links.

He picked up four birdies in first five holes in the second circuit and moved to five-under for the day after 14 holes before running up a double-bogey 6 at the 16th.

In the battle for 64 spots, Carrick won the stroke-play qualifying by a shot from Aldeburgh’s Gregor Tait, who also signed for a 68 at Gailes Links after opening with the same score at Western Gailes.

Kirkhill’s Lewis Ivine, the beaten finalist at Crail in 2019, finished third on five-under after shooting scores of 69-68 but the other way round to Carrick and Tait.

Crail’s Andrew Davidson, who caddied for Laird Shepherd in The Masters earlier in the year, also qualified comfortably.

He finished on three-under along with newly-crowned Lothians champion Connor Wilson (Castle Park) and Dunbar’s Jamie Duguid.

The best effort of the second round was produced by Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham, who signed for a six-under 65 at Gailes Links.

That secured him a comfortable qualifying position and he progressed along with his younger brother and recent R&A Junior Open winner, Connor.

Williamwood’s George Burns, the winner three years ago, is also safely through, as is experienced campaigner Matt Clark (Meldrum House).