Decision to cut Scottish Boys' Open field to 40 players defended

The decision was taken after Thursday’s second circuit in an event scheduled for 72 holes was cancelled due to bad weather in the north-east, where Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham had set the pace with a five-under 66.

Scottish Golf head of events Fraser Munro said: “As a result of having no play today and, in the interests of getting as many tournament rounds played as possible, the cut has been brought forward and implemented after 18 holes, meaning the top 40 and ties will progress to tomorrow where we hope, weather permitting, to be able to complete 36 holes as scheduled.

“The decision has not been taken lightly and all options were considered, including reducing the tournament to 36 holes with all competitors playing 36 holes or extending the cut line to 60 plus ties.

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham leads after the opening round at Murcar Links. Picture: Scottish Golf

“However, in both these scenarios, the margin of error from a time perspective would have been so fine, that it would have jeopardised the potential for completing the event.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for many of the competitors and indeed everyone at Scottish Golf is frustrated that the weather has impacted this event, however we have tried to make the best decision possible based on the information we have.

“We would like to thank all competitors for their patience and understanding under such difficult circumstances.”

The second round of the Scottish Girls’ Open proceeded as planned at Irvine Bogside.