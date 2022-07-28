Day to remember for Jack Reynolds in Scottish Amateur at Gailes Links

Gailes Links is hosting the match-play phase of the Scottish Amateur Championship.

Carrick, the defending champion, lost on the last green in the first round to Steven McEwan, who was then knocked out in the afternoon by Sandy Buchanan in an equally-tight encounter.

Fifteen-year-old Connor Graham, a semi-finalist 12 months ago, also fell at the first hurdle, losing by one hole as well to Jack Reynolds.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making it a day to remember, Reynolds then went on to beat George Burns, the winner in 2019, by 4&3 to progress to the last 16.

He was joined there by the experienced Matt Clark after he beat Gregor Graham, winner of the Dutch Junior Open recently, on the 18th.