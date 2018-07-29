David Law up to fifth in Challenge Tour rankings

David Law is up to fifth in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah rankings after coming close to claiming a second win of the season on the Challenge Tour, writes Martin Dempster.

The Aberdonian, who secured his breakthrough success on the second-tier circuit in the Scottish Challenge in Aviemore last month, was pipped for top spot by Dutchman Darius Van Driel in the Euram Bank Open in Austria.

Law closed with a two-under-par 68 for a 16-under-par total and was in with a chance of winning again until Van Driel birdied the 17th in delivering the decisive blow in the final round in Ramsau.

The effort earned Law a cheque for €19,800, boosting his points total in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah to 71,937. He is now in a strong position to finish in the top 15 in the rankings to secure a step up to the European Tour next season.

It was also a good weekend for Scott Henry, who closed with rounds of 66 and 65 to finish joint fifth, while Duncan Stewart made it three Scots in the top 20 as he claimed a share of 11th spot.

For Van Driel, a maiden win on the circuit lifted him 126 spots to 33rd in the rankings. “It feels great,” he said. “At the start of the season I didn’t think it would be possible to win this year, but it all came together this week, so I’m very happy with it.”

In the amateur ranks, England’s Caitlin Whitehead and Sebastien Friedrichsen from Denmark claimed the titles in the European Young Masters in Norway.

Whitehead, a 15-year-old from Cumbria put her foot down over the last three holes, playing them in one under, to break clear of Spaniard Carolina Lopez-Chacarra as she finished on three under par. Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling finished joint 12th on 230 after rounds of 77-79-74 at Hauger Golfklubb, while Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne) ended up in a share of 23rd on 238.

Friedrichsen beat Finland’s Sakke Siltala in a play-off, having produced a brilliant sand save at the 54th hole, to claim the boys’ title. Aidan O’Hagan (Old Ranfurly) tied for 26th on 229, two shots ahead of Calum Scott (Nairn).