David Law set for dream fortnight after recent 'worrying' hip injury

David Law is set for a dream fortnight playing in the Genesis Scottish Open then making his major debut in the 150th Open. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Aberdonian is among nine home players in the field for the $8 million Genesis Scottish Open, having secured an invitation to tee up at The Renaissance Club along with Connor Syme and Marc Warren.

Law will then make his major debut in next week’s 150th Open at St Andrews after securing a spot in the milestone event through tying for fourth in the Phoenix Irish Open at Mount Juliet on Sunday,

Yet, less than two weeks ago, the 31-year-old feared an injury that forced him to withdraw during the Scandinavian Mixed then sit out the BMW International Open could have bigger consequences.

“On the Friday week before Ireland, I was down in Edinburgh seeing the doc about my hip as I was still really struggling with it,” said Law, who has joined mentor and manager Paul Lawrie, as well as Bob MacIntyre, in The Open field.

“After feeling that it was steadily getting better, I then woke up on the Wednesday the week before Ireland and it felt like it was back to square one again.

“So that’s when we said, ‘right, we need to go down, get a scan and get it looked at’. It was a bit worrying, but then I went out last week and had a great result.

“Having not hit balls for two weeks, the focus was just playing in the Irish Open and I literally went into the week with zero expectation and there’s obviously something in that.”

Law is making his fourth Scottish Open appearance, having opened with two 67s last year before finishing in a tie for 35th behind Australian winner Min Woo Lee.

“Two weeks ago, if someone had said I’d be playing this week and next week, I wouldn’t have believed them,” added the two-time Scottish Amateur champion.

“It’s an exciting two weeks and it’s just about carrying it on, keeping the momentum going and taking stock about why we did well last week and we’ve got a good idea. Sometimes less is more.

“It was a really good week here last year. It sort of got my season going.I didn’t have the best of Sundays, but the whole week boosted my confidence and I went on to play really well.

“It was a little bit of a catalyst week for the rest of the season, even though I only finished 100th in the Race to Dubai but it was looking a hell of a lot worse than that in June.”

In his down time over the next two weeks, Law is looking forward to spending time with his wife Natasha and their two young kids, Penelope and Josh.

“I picked the kids up at nursery on Monday at 1 o’clock then had to come down the road at 1.45. So I said ‘hello’ then ‘goodbye’,” he said of a lying visit to the Granite City.