David Law secures 'dream' major debut in 150th Open at St Andrews

David Law shows his delight after qualifying for the 150th Open through his high finish in the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Ireland. Picture: Harry Murphy/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The 31-year-old Aberdonian joined his manager and mentor, Paul Lawrie, as well as Bob MacIntyre in the field for the season’s final major thanks to a strong last-day performance in Co Kilkenny.

Holing a 10-footer at the last to save par, Law closed with a five-under-par 67 to tie for fourth behind Adrian Meronk as the Pole landed his maiden DP World Tour win with a birdie-birdie-eagle burst from the 15th.

“Unbelievable,” said Law, a two-time Scottish Amateur champion, of securing an Open berth along with American John Catlin and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve never played a major or Open before, so to have my first one at St Andrews will be amazing.”

Law, who was bidding to land a second success on the main tour, shared the lead after covering the first 11 holes in five-under and was still in the mix when he picked up a sixth birdie of the day at the 15th.

His hopes of winning were dashed by a bogey at the 17th, but a fist pump to celebrate getting up and down from a greenside bunker at the last said it all as far as the sideshow was concerned.

“For The Open, to be honest, not until the last hole,” added the 2018 Scottish Challenge winner in reply to being asked when he’d started thinking about having a chance of securing his St Andrews spot.

“I was a little more focused on winning the tournament to try and get that last spot into the Scottish Open next week. When it came to The Open, it wasn’t until the last green that it even crossed my mind.”

It will be an extra special occasion for Law to make that major debut close to home and also alongside Lawrie, having come through his foundation as a youngster.

“I would think so, yeah,” he said to tickets likely to be in big demand from family and friends. “I think my mum and dad have actually got a holiday booked that week, so whether or that gets cancelled, we’ll need to wait and see. But it will be a dream come true to play, especially at the home of golf.”

With Edinburgh man Stuart Beck caddying for him, Meronk signed off with a 66 to win by three shots as he created history as the first Pole to win on the DP World Tour.

“Such a relief, to be honest,” said the 29-year-old of making the breakthrough after recording six top-10s and finishing third three times this season.