Three Scots, led by David Law after a joint-best-of-the-day 64, sit inside the top ten heading into the final round of the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

David Law acknowledges the crowd after finishing his third round with a birdie in the ISPS Handa Championship at PGM Ishioka GC in Japan. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

Canadian Aaron Cockerill, who matched Law’s six-under-par salvo in the penultimate circuit at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, is out in front on 13-under in the first leg of the circuit’s Far East Swing. But the 31-year-old, who made his score by picking up four birdies in the first five holes, has a posse of players breathing down his neck.

They are led by Law, who is bidding to add to a breakthrough success in the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019, and Australian Lucas Hebert, a two-time tour winner.

Law started the day on six under but carded seven birdies, including three in row from the fifth then three in the last five holes, and one bogey in his round to storm into contention.

“The course is playing a lot trickier than it was on Thursday and even yesterday,” said the Aberdonian. “It’s firmer, it’s a bit windier. You need to hit good shots to make birdies, thankfully I did that today.”

The 32-year-old finished just outside the the top ten in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in February but revealed he has been struggling with some aches and pains since then.

“The body feels better,” revealed Law. “I injured my hip and back just after Dubai (in January). I played in Thailand and India and I probably shouldn’t have.

“I wasn’t really fit and ready to go by then, and then I went to South Africa and it still wasn’t quite there. I started to do Pilates just after India, that seems to have worked. It takes a bit of pressure off the hip. My back is feeling a bit better, I’m feeling fit.”

Grant Forrest (69) sits a shot further back in a share of fourth spot while Calum Hill, who has carded three straight 67s, is tied for ninth on nine-under.

“It was a different golf course today,” said Forrest, who shot into contention by carding a best-of-the-week 62 in the second round. “The greens had really firmed up and it made it a totally different challenge. I didn’t play too well and got a couple of gusts of wind at the wrong time. Ultimately, I’ll take one-under as I ground out a score. We’re just two off the lead and it’s all to play for.”

Cockerill will carry the added pressure of trying to land his maiden win into the final round. “I feel really good,” said the leader. “This is the best I’ve hit the ball in a long time and it’s required out here, with the rough being up and it’s firm. Just putting it in the fairway and everything else has been really solid.”

Home player Rikuya Hoshino, who lives just 30 minutes from the course, and comptriot Takumi Kanaya both sit alongside Forrest, with 2017 Scottish Open champion Rafa Cabrera Bello a further shot back.