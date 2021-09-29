David Law on unique thrill of being fan, caddie and player at Dunhill Links

David Law on his debut in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns in 2019. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

“I used to come down and watch,” said the Aberdonian of the star-studded pro-am, which is held at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

"We’d always try and come down one of the days when I was young. It was always a great event to attend and one you always aspired to play in.”

That goal was accomplished in the 2019 after graduating to the European Tour from the Challenge Tour, but he’d managed to get inside the ropes before then.

“I came down from 2007-2008 onwards pretty much,” added the two-time Scottish Amateur champion. “I actually caddied one year for Martin Gilbert. I think that would have been in 2009.

“That was a good week. Myself and Paul Shields got a gig and it was nice to get inside the ropes. I got to see Paul Lawrie close up in a tournament obviously and everyone else he played with, which was great.”

Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez landed the Dunhill Links title on Law’s debut and, with last year’s event being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he is the defending champion this week.

“Yeah, a little bit,” replied Perez to being asked if his success had made people recognise him a bit more in and around St Andrews.

“I'm fortunate to practise here on the back of the range at St Andrews and you have got people walking and playing the 17th and waving.”

