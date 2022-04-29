David Law looking to turn Catalunya Championship into 'big week'

The Aberdonian sits just four shots off the lead at the halfway stage, having opened with rounds 72 and 69 on the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya in Girona for a three-under total.

“Yeah, it was good,” said Law of a second-round effort that contained four birdies and was heading to be bogey-free before dropping a shot at the eighth - his penultimate hole.

“I played really well,” he added. “I played nicely yesterday and had a poor finish, which was disappointing so that was probably in the back of my mind with a couple to play. But I was really happy with that.”

Law has now made the cut in eight out of nine events this season, including a top-10 finish in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

“I think so,” he said in reply to being asked if he felt his game was in a good place. “I just feel I need that big week, which I’ve not had yet.

“This week is a good opportunity as I’m playing good enough golf that I can be up there, so here’s hoping.”

Englishman Laurie Canter carded a second-day 67 to move into the lead at a venue that is proving popular on its return to the DP World Tour schedule.

David Law walks with his caddie Max Bill during the second round of the Catalunya Championship at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness in Girona, Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“I’ve been here twice and it’s fantastic,” said Law. “You know, we are lucky to play here and last week was good as well. It’s a good test. You need to play really good golf and they’ve set it up well.

“There’s a bit of rough and the course probably doesn’t even need the rough and it would still be tricky.”

Ewen Ferguson, the Qatar Masters champion, sits alongside Law after a 70, celebrating a gutsy par save at the last with a fist punch.