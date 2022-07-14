David Law 'happy' with major debut in six-hour round at St Andrews

Out later in the day, the 31-year-old Aberdonian carded a level-par 72 in the first round of the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“All in all, I was happy with that,” said Law, who came home in two-under, afterwards. “It was tricky, it was firm and pretty windy.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I got it going on the back nine but, even on the front nine, I was a couple over, but I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong.

David Law and caddie Max Bill contemplate his third shot at the 17th in the opening round of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

“I played decent stuff and of my two dropped shots, one was at a par-4 which was a drive and a 4-iron and, for the other one, I putted off the green at a par 5 (the fifth) when I was on in two.”

Law’s round finished after 8pm. “It was a long day as it was really slow,” he said. “Around the turn, there are that many holes that cross over.

“It was a day you had to keep your concentration because, if you switch off at all, you can hit one 20 or 30 yards through the back of the green.