David Law 'happy' with major debut in six-hour round at St Andrews

Out later in the day, the 31-year-old Aberdonian carded a level-par 72 in the first round of the 150th Open at St Andrews.
“All in all, I was happy with that,” said Law, who came home in two-under, afterwards. “It was tricky, it was firm and pretty windy.
“I got it going on the back nine but, even on the front nine, I was a couple over, but I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong.
“I played decent stuff and of my two dropped shots, one was at a par-4 which was a drive and a 4-iron and, for the other one, I putted off the green at a par 5 (the fifth) when I was on in two.”
Law’s round finished after 8pm. “It was a long day as it was really slow,” he said. “Around the turn, there are that many holes that cross over.
“It was a day you had to keep your concentration because, if you switch off at all, you can hit one 20 or 30 yards through the back of the green.
“It was good, though, the crowds were excellent and it was nice to be out there. I got a big cheer on the first tee, which was nice, and I managed to get it relatively down the middle.”