David Law flying high in Ras Al Khaimah after making three eagles in two days

David Law during the second round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 30-year-old Aberdonian, who started the day one off the lead after an opening 66, was in blistering form in the second circuit at Al Hamra Golf Club, where he secured his DP World Tour card in 2018.

Starting on the back nine, he’d already picked up a birdie at the 13th before chipping in from nearly 30 yards for an eagle-3 at the next hole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birdies at the 15th and 18th took him out in 31 before the 2019 Vic Open winner then responded brilliantly to his only bogey of the day at the par-4 second, where he three-putted.

He birdied both the third, where a 17-footer dropped, and the fifth before making his second eagle of the day with another chip-in, this time from 17 yards, at the par-5 eighth.

It all added up to an eight-under 64, which equalled the course record and moved Law, who is managed and mentored by Paul Lawrie, to 14-under-par, giving him a commanding five-shot lead in the clubhouse.

It was Law’s best score since opening with the same effort in the Qatar Masters in Doha just under a year ago.

He’d started the 2022 campaign by making the cut in a Rolex Series double-header in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, though was disappointed with his finishes in those events.

But, having worked hard with his coach, Alan McCloskey, and also having a good vibe about his partnership with new caddie Max Bill, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion has been feeling good about what lies ahead for him this season.

Belgian Thomas Detry (69) was Law’s closest challenger in the clubhouse, with Dane Rasmus Hojgaard in a group on seven-under after his 68.

It was also a good morning for Law’s fellow Scot Connor Syme, who carded a five-under 67 to move to six-under.

Scott Jamieson, who shared the overnight lead after an opening 65, was among the later starters on day two.