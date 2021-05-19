David Law fires 61 but Jeff Wright wins Pollok Open on Tartan Pro Tour

European Tour player David Law carded a course-record 61 but came up just short as Jeff Wright landed a maiden Tartan Pro Tour victory in the Pollok Open.

By Martin Dempster
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 7:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 7:19 pm
Forres man Jeff Wright celebrates after landing his maiden Tartan Pro Tour win in the Pollok Open. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour
Law, who started the day seven shots off the lead after an opening 73 at the Glasgow venue, turned on the style in the second and final circuit.

He carded an eagle and four birdies in the first seven holes to be out in 30 before keeping his foot to the floor with birdies at the 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th coming home.

The 10-under-par salvo moved him to eight-under, with only Wright and Kieran Cantley managing to beat that among the later starters.

They finished locked together on 10-under after Wright carded a second successive 66 and Cantley, who bogeyed the last, posted a 65.

It was the second event running that Cantley found himself in a play-off, but, while he had prevailed in the Royal Dornoch Masters last month, Wright won on this occasion with a birdie at the second extra hole.

“I’m very happy as the Tartan Pro Tour has been a lifesaver for me,” said the 28-year-old Forres man, who picked up a cheque for £4,250.

“My professional career started at the beginning of last year and, due to the way things turned out with the Covid-19 pandemic, I didn’t time it great. But this is a big confidence boost.”

The former Scottish international only dropped one shot over the two days and said he’d missed just one green in regulation in the second round.

“That was at the 11th, where I made a good par save and then it was stress-free golf from then on,” he said.

“Putting is usually my strength, but I had been really struggling with that part of my game with the flags in.

“This was the first tournament we’ve played with them out and it was a nice little boost. I holed a 30-footer at the first on Tuesday and that was me off and running.”

Law finished a shot ahead of James Johnston and Jack McDonald as they both carded 67s to share fourth spot.

Sam Locke, who had shared the overnight lead with Wight and Steven Maxwell, had to settle for joint-sixth with Michael Stewart and Ross Kellett after following his 66 with a 70.

