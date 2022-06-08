David Law 'excited' to tee up in Scandinavian Mixed on return to Halmstad

Law is among six Scots in the field at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, where players from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour are battling it out over the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

“I’m excited,” said the Aberdonian, who is flying the Scottish flag along with Marc Warren, Craig Howie, Gabrielle Macdonald, Kylie Henry and Michele Thomson. “I didn’t play this event last year, so it was an obvious one to throw back into the schedule.

“It’s also a golf course I played 12 years ago in the European Individual, so I wanted to come back and play the course as well. Hopefully the weather picks up from how it is today and it should be good fun.”

Won by Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell, the inaugural staging of the event last year was a huge success.

“I don’t really know, to be honest, because I’ve never done it before,” added Law, who has Swede Julia Engstrom in his group for the opening two rounds, to being asked what he was expecting. “But it will be fun to see how the girls attack the golf course.

“I think they can be a little bit better course management than us - a bit more strategic - so it will be interesting to see how we both attack it.”

Home fans will be out in force to support ten-time major winner Sorenstam and 2016 Open champion Stenson, both of whom have been brilliant ambassadors for Swedish golf.

Hosts Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson pose for a photograph during a practice round prior to the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club in Sweden. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“It is fantastic,” said Law of the duo hosting the event. “Annika is the best and Henrik has also been one of best players in the world for a long time and, of course, is our Ryder Cup captain now.