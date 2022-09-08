David Law delighted to see both his drivers perform well in BMW PGA at Wentworth

David Law opened with a 67 - one more than his closing score 12 months ago - in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Taking up where he left off when closing with a 66 to finish in the top 15 last year in the DP World Tour’s flagship event, Law lit up an opening 67 by holing a 9-iron from 144 yards for an eagle-2 at the sixth.

“One bounce and in,” said the 31-year-old Aberdonian of that. “I thought it was in and I heard my old man shouting ‘yes’.”

As for that back-up driver, it came to Forrest’s rescue after he discovered his own one was cracked just 20 minutes before he was due to tee off in the $8 million Rolex Series event in Surrey.

Grant Forrest used David Law's replacement driver in the opening round at Wentworth after discovering his own one was cracked at the end of his warm up. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“It was a bit of a scare this morning,” admitted the 29-year-old, who recovered from a bogey at the first to sign for an equally-satisfying 69. “I was hitting drivers and a few of them were going a bit skew whiff.

“I thought it might just have been me because they felt pretty well hit. Then the very last one I wiped the face with my thumb and I felt it catch and, right enough, it was cracked.

“I don’t know how long it had been cracked and I really struggled with the driver last week, so it could well have been cracked then. It’s the first one I have ever cracked.

“I don’t have a spare one with me, which is my fault as you should always have a back up. But luckily Dave Law saved the day with his 11 degree driver, which was going a little bit too high for me as my one is nine degrees but, most importantly, it was going straight.”

On hearing that, Law joked: “I might have to put it back in my back tomorrow! I wasn’t sure if it would work. Grant is a lot stronger and faster than I am!”

Law’s effort left him handily-placed as the pace was set by English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Jordan with matching 64s on a day that was turned into target golf due to the wet weather.

“Shooting six-under on the Sunday, when I knew I needed a good round to keep my card, was really pleasing,” admitted Law of his rousing performance on this stage 12 months ago. “It gave me a lot of belief and confidence.”

Helped by two top-five finishes and making the cut on his major debut in the 150th Open, his card has already been secured this time around.

“I’d love to win again. That’s the big goal,” admitted Law. “I’ve been saying it all year but haven’t done it. I’ve had a couple of chances. It’s not easy and you’re not up there too often.

“I’ve had a good season without huge, huge weeks. But it has been satisfying. My game is in an upwards trend and I’m feeling more comfortable in the big events.”

Forrest’s score was matched by David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren, Connor Syme while Richie Ramsay, Bob MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson, who came home in four-under, all shot 71s.

Drysdale sits 174th in the DP World Tour Rankings and is running out of time in his bid to hang on to a main tour card for the 19th consecutive season.

“The desire is still there, no doubt,” declared the 47-year-old after signing for an eagle and four birdies. “It’s getting harder and harder, though, playing against these lads that are half my age.

“I’m like Stephen Gallacher (who is also battling to hang on to his playing privileges). I’ve got more than enough of a game to still be out here for another few years yet. We just haven’t had the season we wanted. But there’s plenty of time to pull something out of the bag.

“Somebody will do it every week from now and until the end of the year. They’ll have that top-three finish they need or do whatever they need to do to secure their status for next year. I just have to keep knocking on the door and keep believing that I can have that week.”

The iconic East Course at Wentworth had been set to be firm and fast after a dry summer but that changed almost overnight and it got softer as the day wore on.