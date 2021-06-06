David Law and Scott Jamieson chasing European Open glory in Hamburg

David Law during the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg. Picture: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images.

England’s Matthew Southgate and Australian Maverick Antcliff are out in front heading into a Monday finish at Green Eagle Golf Courses in an event being played over 54 holes due to ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But hopes of a Scottish success are alive and kicking after Law added a 69 to his opening 71 while Jamieson signed for a second consecutive 70 as both players bid to land a second victory on the European Tour.

“I was really happy to break par,” said Law, who made his breakthrough in the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open. "I birdied my last hole, the ninth, so it was a good way to finish.

Scott Jamieson sits a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the Porsche European Open in Hamburg. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“I had some good saves on the last four or five holes. I hit good shots, but wrong clubs, and got up and down and holed some good putts for par, which was really encouraging.”

The 30-year-old Aberdonian had missed six cuts in a row before handing himself a timely confidence boost as he returned to form in Denmark last week.

“It’ll depend on the course set up,” said Law of his strategy for the last round. “If they put a couple of tees forward, especially on the last four holes, you might have a chance to be more aggressive than you would normally – or situation depending.

“We’ll see what position we’re in at that time. Other than that there’s not much opportunity until the last four holes to get overly aggressive.

“If you shoot anything under par or if any of the guys under par for the tournament shoot a decent number, you’ll be in with a shout.”

Jamieson, who is bidding to add to his 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship win in South Africa, recovered from an opening bogey to cover the remaining stretch in a tidy three-under-par.

“I was a little shaky out the blocks, to be honest,” said the 37-year-old Florida-based player. “After that, it was pretty steady.

“I gave myself some really good chances, took a couple but left a couple out there. Really steady around the front nine and hit a nice wedge shot into the ninth and holed the putt.”

Looking ahead to the closing 18 holes, he added: “I’ve got a clear gameplan, but you have to be on the fairway to execute that. If you’re not, it’s really difficult to hit greens.

“Hopefully another good day off the tee tomorrow and I’ll give myself a good shot.”

Calum Hill (68) and Connor Syme (69) are tied for 20th on par alongside David Drysdale (70), with Richie Ramsay (69) and Stephen Gallacher (73) also progressing on two and three-over respectively.

Paul Casey, the 2019 winner, safely progressed on level-par, but home favourite Martin Kaymer made a disappointing early exit, as did 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson.

