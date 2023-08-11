David Law, the event’s main crowd puller, has Sandy Scott, another fairly local player, for company just behind the leader at the halfway stage in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A.

David Law watches a shot during the second round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A. Picture: Five Star Sports Agency

On a breezy day at Newmachar, American Jordan Gumberg finished birdie-eagle-par-birdie to move into pole position as he followed an opening 69 with 64 for an nine-under-par total, but, just two behind, both Law and Scott are thrilling the home fans.

Law, the third highest-ranked player in the field after Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick and South African Casey Jarvis, is only playing in the £230,000 event due to a combination of it being on his doorstep and the DP World Tour having a summer break.

But, after adding a 68 to his 66 on Thursday, the 32-year-old Aberdonian has set up an opportunity to repeat a title triumph at Spey Valley in Aviemore in 2018 that helped him graduate to the main tour and become a winner there, too, the following year.

Nairn man Sandy Scott stormed up the leaderboard on the back of a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 on the Hawkshill Course at Newmachar. Picture: Five Star Sports Agency

“Yeah, I was happy with that as it was tricky,” said Law of an effort that contained four birdies - two early on then another couple on the back nine on the Hawkshill Course. “We kind of had the first four or five holes where the wind wasn’t really that strong and the greens were soft after the overnight rain. Then it got a bit windier and more gusty and hitting numbers was quite difficult.”

His new putter - “I’d used the same one for five years, but it wasn’t really behaving too well this season” - felt good again in his hands as a fair few efforts dropped. “It is tough to make a change like that,” admitted the two-time Scottish Amateur champion. “It felt good in practice and you hope it is going to be the same in a tournament and, luckily, it has so far.”

Law’s fan club has been out in force on the opening two days. “Yeah, it was good fun,” he said of playing in front of the day’s biggest crowd. “It’s nice for friends and family to come out and watch as they don’t get that chance very often. My daughter walked 14 holes yesterday and I think she did 16 today, so she’ll be tired tonight.”

Nairn man Scott would be an equally popular winner on Sunday night and he bolted up the leaderboard on the back of a very impressive bogey-free seven-under 64.

“Yeah, very pleased,” said the 25-year-old, who was highly-rated throughout his amateur career and, for an opening gambit in the paid ranks, was right to feel pleased with finishing in the top 15 in this season’s PGA Tour Latinoamerica, a feeder circuit for the US circuit.

“I holed a 45-50 footer on the first for birdie, which helped me get some momentum going early. I then made an eagle on my seventh hole, the 16th, to get to four under. I was fairly settled by then and I was pushing for three more birdies on the back nine, which I managed to do. Yeah, very solid all round.”