After a tartan trio finished in the top ten in Japan last week, David Law and Bob MacIntyre kept the Saltire flying near the top of the leaderboard on the DP World Tour in the opening round of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis.

Day one at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon belonged to Antoine Rozner as the Frenchman opened with a blistering nine-under-par 63 to lead by four shots from home player Sanghyun Park and England’s Andy Sullivan.

But, taking up where he’d left off when carding a closing 64 in the ISPS Handa Championship on Sunday, MacIntyre also started promisingly along with Law as they signed for matching 69s to sit in a tie for eighth spot, with in-form Grant Forrest just one shot behind his two compatriots.

Law, who had catapulted himself into contention in Japan with a third-round 64 before closing with a 75 to finish joint-16th behind Lucas Herbert, opened with a polished performance.

David Law tees off on the 12th hole in the first round of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

After starting at the tenth, the Aberdonian birdied the 14th and 15th then added another one at the sixth as he signed for a bogey-free card on a hazardous course designed by 18-time major winner Nicklaus.

MacIntyre, who was out in the afternoon wave, birdied the first, fourth and seventh before dropping a shot at the par-3 eighth. He birdied the tenth before taking double-bogey 7 at 15th, where the damage was caused by a slack wedge with his third shot.

However, the Oban man then finished birdie-birdie, which would have been pleasing as part of his new on-course mental grading system, which is aimed at keeping him calm after any setbacks.

Forrest, who has recorded four top-15 finishes in a row, started with a birdie at the tenth and also finished with one as he laid the foundations for another strong week.

Bob MacIntye on his way to a three-under 69 in the opening round at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea in Incheon. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

Equalling his lowest career 18-hole score, Rozner fired six birdies on his front nine after starting at the tenth before picking up three more shots after the turn.

“A lot of things went my way today,” admitted the three-time tour winner. “I obviously played well, but you need a bit of luck to shoot 63, especially on a hard golf course like this one.”