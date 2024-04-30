Cameron Adam and Niall Shiels-Donegan praised by coach along with other team-mates

Scot David Inglis has spoken about how “proud” he felt to see two of his compatriots, Cameron Adam and Niall Shiels-Donegan, help Northwestern University win the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2006.

In an event held at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, Northwestern posted a 23-over-par team total in tough conditions to win by a commanding 15 shots over Illinois.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swede Daniel Svärd led the way as he topped the individual standings with a one-over-par total while team-mate James Imai was just four shots back in joint-third.

Coach David Inglis and the Northwestern players celebrate winning the Big Ten Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Ethan Tsang ended up tied for eighth on nine under, one ahead of Scottish Amatur champion Adam while Shiels-Donegan, who was making his debut in the event, also played his part by making the top 20 as well on 15 over.

“What a win,” Northwestern head men’s coach Inglis, a former British Boys’ champion, told The Scotsman. “So proud of the team and the performance this week.

“I’ve felt like we were a high ceiling team that hadn’t put it together yet this season and this was the week where we had all five players play well and it showed what we are capable of.

“A terrific win for our Swede Daniel Svärd, who has now gone back to back with individual wins at his first two Big Ten Championships. Cameron had a strong tournament finishing tenth. I thought he really handled the tough conditions well and showed a lot of maturity this week.

“Niall finished 19th and that was a great effort in his first Big Ten Championship. His game has really improved this season and I’m excited to see what is in store for these guys at the NCAA tournament in May.