DP World Tour record-breaker David Howell said “don’t panic” after Europe’s 19-9 hammering in the 2023 Ryder Cup and he’s delighted to have been proved right.

David Howell speaks in a press conference ahead of making a record 722nd appearance on the 10th anniversary of his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“Well, very pleased, obviously,” said the Englishman, smiling, to being reminded that he hadn’t been among those to deliver a knee-jerk reaction at a time when lots of people were predicting a spell of domination by the Americans on the back of their Wisconsin win. “It's always nerve-wracking, isn't, it when you get a hammering, of what's going to happen next time.

“But we didn't panic. There was obviously a bit of flip-flopping early on with the captain (Henrik Stenson was initially appointed before being replaced by Luke Donald after the Swede signed for LIV Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Luke has done a great job. We've got great belief on this side of the Atlantic, haven't we. I was with Sam [Torrance] all last week and he was so, so confident from Tuesday onwards.

“No one has more love in their heart for the Ryder Cup other than maybe Sam and José Maria [Olazabal], everyone on this side of the Atlantic loves it and we get it.

“It’s just something in our blood about the Ryder Cup that intrinsically as players and captains and players and ex-players, I think that collectively adds up to something. When you put the crowd on top, it's a powerful force.”

After being encouraged to do a second stint by his players, Donald has said he will give consideration to staying at the helm for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.

“There's no reason why he couldn't,” said Howell, who is the DP World Tour’s tournament committee chairman. “We're going to have a different selection process this year I believe, with details to be confirmed going forward.

“A lot of support for ‘Captain Fantastic’ at the moment and rightly so. Where we go with it as a tour won't be down to the players' committee. It will be a collaboration of a few different entities within our environment and we'll come up with the best choice possible.

“Of course, we have history with [Tony] Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher doing it three times in a row each. We have moved away from that model to give everyone a fair crack at the whip and have their moment at the sun. Luke has enjoyed that. We'll see where we go.”