David Drysdale 'not needing a miracle' to hang on to European Tour card

David Drysdale, pictured in action during the recent Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, sits one spot outside the provisional card cut-off heading into the final regular event of the European Tour season. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Heading into the AVIV Dubai Championship, the final regular event of the season, the 46-year-old Cockburnspath man sits 123d - one spot outside the provisional card cut-off - in the Race to Dubai.

It’s a precarious position as bids to keep his seat at European golf’s top table for the 18th consecutive campaign, but Drysdale has been here before so knows the script.

He once suffered the agony of losing his full card by a mere £400, but, on his most recent visit to the Last Chance Saloon, the outcome was a happy one.

Needing a top-12 finish in the ISPS Handa Perth International in 2015, Drysdale retained his status in style by rolling in a long birdie putt on the 72nd hole to end up tied for fourth.

“I don’t want to be in this position, obviously,” he told The Scotsman of finding himself back in danger as a result of too many weeks this year when he’s had to settle for finishing between 30th and 50th.

“But sometimes you find yourself there and I just need to get my head down and grind out some sort of result this week. I don’t need to do anything miraculous like I have done in the past.”

The Borderer would be happier if he was back fighting for survival at Lake Karrinyup, but, on this occasion, it’s the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where his fate will be determined.

“That was on a golf course that you would say is far more suited to me in that it was quite narrow and quite firm and bouncy,” he said of his escape act seven years ago. “There was a real emphasis on hitting the ball straight whereas this week’s venue is the complete opposite.

“But I know that I don’t need to do an awful lot this week to guarantee that top 122 or whatever it is going to be come the end. There’s obviously some sort of safety net in place, but I don’t particularly want to be involved in that.”

While simply making the cut might be enough to get the job done, Drysdale is setting his sights on making his presence felt on the leaderboard and perhaps even landing that elusive breakthrough win in his 543rd event on the circuit.

“You have to have the mindset of going out to try and get into contention,” he said. “You have no idea of what all the permutations might be at the end of the week.

“All you control is your own game and it’s just about being confident. It’s not a position you want to be in, but, at the same time, plenty of people further down the rankings would love to be in my position this week.

“I’ve made nine out of the last 12 cuts with some really good stuff thrown in there, but I’ve finished between 30th and 50th and that’s not good enough on my part.

“But you can’t look back in anger. I’ve just got to get my head down this week and crack on.”

