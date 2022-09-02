David Drysdale hits first hole-in-one on DP World Tour in 566th event with opening shot of day!

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Drysdale celebrates his hole in one with his caddie and wife Vicky during day two of the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Playing in his 566th event, Drysdale started his second circuit in spectacular fashion as he holed a 7-iron from 176 yards at the tenth hole at the Farsø venue, where Englishman Ross McGowan reached the halfway stage holding the lead on 15-under-par after backing up an opening 62 with an equally-impressive 65.

“I was actually thinking about hitting a little 8-iron to keep it out of the wind, but Vicky (his wife and caddie) said ‘let’s go with 7’ and I hit a lovely shot,” said Drysdale after signing for his second 68 to sit nine behind after two low-scoring days. “It had a touch of draw, pitched four feet short and trickled in - yeah, what a great way to start and my first one on tour!

“I had one at second stage two of Q School years ago at Pals and also one at Sunningdale for the Open Qualifying at Turnberry in ‘09 while I’ve had loads at home, mainly at Dunbar. That’s No 14 in total, but in competition that’s only the third, I think. No car for it - I got minus two for it (laughing).

“I remember lipping out for one at Crans (venue of the European Masters) for a £100,000 Mercedes then the next day I hit it to four inches!

“Then the next week in Holland, the 17th hole was a par 3 over water and I was lying third or fourth in the tournament and I slam dunked it and almost went into the hazard short of the green!”

Having followed his opening 63 with a 67, Ferguson sits just three behind McGowan as the 26-year-old Scot chases his third win of the season in his rookie year on the main tour.

“You are not always going to have fireworks,” said Ferguson. I had a three-putt out there and I was just trying to keep my head as it’s all about the back nine on Sunday. So, if I can keep myself there or thereabouts I’m quite happy. I’m playing well and the confidence is good.”

MacIntyre, who finished second in this event at the same venue in 2019, sits a shot further back after picking up three shots in the last five holes to follow his first-day 65 with a 66.

“It’s a golf course where I’ve only got good memories,” he said. “Even last year, I think I was going to finish top 10 until I had a poor last hole but I was pushing hard. It’s a golf course I like the look of. There’s some funky holes where you’ve got to play with so much feel and that’s how I play.”

Craig Howie is also in the top 20 following rounds of 64-68. “Yeah, really pleased. It’s been pretty solid. There’s been a load of good signs,” said the Peebles player.

“I’ve been really consistent this year, but I’ve struggled to get that big finish you need, the one with big points that really moves you up the rankings. I haven’t quite pushed on at the weekend sometimes and that’s what I really need to do this week.”