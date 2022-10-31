David Drysdale in action during the final round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Quarteira. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

But a top-ten finish - his first of the season - in the Portugal Masters has handed the 47-year-old a timely boost as he prepares for that arduous test.

Drysdale birdied the last hole at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura as he signed off with a 68 for a 17-under-par 267 total to secure a tie for eighth spot behind Englishman Jordan Smith.

That lifted him 16 spots to 158th in the DP World Tour Rankings, but it wasn’t enough to prevent him from having to enter the Qualifying School card battle at this week’s second stage.

He needed to finish in the top 155 to give himself just the final stage to face in his battle to retain a seat at the top table for the 19th consecutive season.

“Yeah, absolutely,” replied Drysdale to being asked if he’d been encouraged by his performance in Portugal, where he’d opened with rounds of 66-68-65. “I’ve been pretty solid all week, so it’s nice to show a little bit of form and hopefully I can crack on next week.”

The Cockburnspath man, who was last at the Qualiying School in 2008, faces his second-stage test at Desert Springs Golf Club in Spain, where other four-round events are being held at Isla Canela Links, Emporda Golf and Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

Drysdale is paying his first visit to Desert Springs in Almeria, but he added: “Just didn’t hole the putts today, which was a bit of a shame, but, all in all, pretty happy where my game is at and long may that continue.”

Craig Howie ended his rookie season on the main tour in 135th spot but avoided joining Drysdale in facing two stages through being in the top 155.

Stephen Gallacher, who missed the event in Portugal due to a back injury, ended up 173rd in the standings, but, as a four-time winner and Ryder Cup player, he is also facing only the final stage.