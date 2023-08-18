David Brown scoots clear at IPS Handa World Invitational with Connor Syme best of Scottish contingent

Brown added a second round of 66 to his opening 64 to reach 11 under par in an event sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, which sees male and female players compete at the same time. Compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick and Spain’s Angel Hidalgo were Brown’s nearest challengers on five under par, with England’s Eddie Pepperell and Scotland’s Connor Syme part of a five-strong group on three under.

Brown admitted he was at something of a loss to explain his sizeable lead, although the world number 384 came into the event on the back of an impressive tie for seventh in the Barbasol Championship, an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. “I think the last two events, Denmark and then the Barbasol in America, I had two good finishes there and I felt like I’ve done enough to keep my card for next year,” the 28-year-old said. It feels as though the shackles are off a little bit. Obviously it’s my first year out here, so I’ve been trying to put that to the back of my mind, and obviously do as well as you can each week, but I feel like I’m just going out and enjoying it a bit more now, a little bit more carefree, I suppose.”