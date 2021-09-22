Daniel Young wins St Andrews Classic on Tartan Pro Tour

Daniel Young after his victory in the St Andrews Classic on the Tartan Pro Tour. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

The Kingsbarns Links-attached player birdied the last on the Jubilee Course to pip John Gallagher and Tom Higson by a shot in the latest 36-hole event on Paul Lawrie’s circuit for Scottish-based players.

Young, who has been playing on both the Challenge Tour and European Tour this season, carded a 72 in the second circuit to finish with a four-under total, having opened with a 67 on the New Course.

“I’ve only played in a couple of Paul’s events and it’s nice to get over the line,” said Young, who picked up a cheque for £4100.

“I played on the European Tour in Holland last week and had decided not to play either this week or next week on the Challenge Tour.

“When I saw this event was on, I decided to whack it around for 36 holes and I’m glad I did.”

His second-day effort contained five birdies, admitting the last of those from 18 feet at the closing hole had been a “bit of a bonus” as a play-off looked to be on the cards.

“The conditions today were a lot tougher than yesterday and it was a case of getting the head down and battling on,” said Young.

“I was in bother a couple of times, hitting poor shots that cost me, but, in general, I drove the ball great all day and put myself in good spots on the fairway.

“I’m hoping to get in the Madrid Masters on the European Tour but, before then, I will also play in the next Tartan Pro Tour event at Blairgowrie.”

There will be no European Tour Qualifying School again this year but Young said: “I will have full status on the Challenge Tour next year and hopefully I can push on like Ewen Ferguson and Craig Howie are doing this season.”

Gallagher signed for a best-of-the day 68 to finish alongside Higson (70), with overnight leader and pro debutant James Wilson (75) finishing joint-fourth with Sam Locke (72).

