Daniel Young’s brave bid to secure a spot on the DP World Tour in 2024 faded after an opening-hole bogey in the sixth and final round in the circuit’s Qualifying School in Spain.

The Perth man had been there or thereabouts for most of the event in the battle to finish in the top 25 and ties at Lumine Golf in Tarragona before seeing his effort end in disappointment.

After signing off with a level-par 71 - the only time he was unable to break par - Young finished in a tie for 39th on 12-under-par. It means the 32-year-old will have to settle for playing on the Challenge Tour again next season, which was a result in itself after he 100th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings this year.

"After this week, it leaves me in a better position than I was at the start of the week,” said Young. “The main goal was, of course, to get a DP World card, but the next best thing is playing a full Challenge Tour season and being able to plan my schedule, which I didn’t have the luxury of for this past year.

Daniel Young lines up a putt during the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

"Just missing out hurts, but it just gives you that drive to work harder and make sure that next time around that I take the chance.”

Marc Warren, meanwhile, will have to rely on the category he’ll have from just finishing outside the top 116 in the Race to Dubai Rankings to secure starts on the main tour next season.

With nothing to lose, the four-time tour winner went out to try and shoot a low one in the final round but, going for every pin, he carded a 76 to finish 74th on three-under-par.

As a total of 33 players secured cards, others to pass the marathon test included England’s Tom Lewis and Welsh duo Jack Davidson and Rhys Enoch, as well as Thailand’s four-time tour champion Kiradech Aphibarnrat.