Perth man pleased to see some ‘small changes over the winter’ produce immediate impact

Daniel Young pictured during last week's Challenge Tour season-opener, the SDC Open, at Zebula Golf Estate & Spain Bela-Bela, Limpopo. Picture: Johan Rynners/Getty Images.

Daniel Young was pleasantly surprised to hit the ground running at the start of the new Challenge Tour season and now has his sights set on a South African success over the coming few weeks.

Delighted to have full status again for the second-tier circuit after going the full distance in last year’s DP World Tour Qualifying School, the 32-year-old Scot finished just outside the top 20 in last week’s SDC Open in Limpopo.

He’s now gearing up for the second leg of the tour’s South African Swing, the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open starting at Royal Cape Golf Club on Thursday, and Young is definitely feeling an early spring in his step.

“Yeah, the first event was a solid week,” he said of an effort that produced 18 birdies and also saw him go bogey-free for 47 holes. “First week of the year is always a funny one as you never really know what to expect. Even with practice and preparation going well beforehand, you never know just where everything is at until you are under the gun.

“So I’m pleased with the first week’s work, plenty of positives to take but also several things to tidy up moving into the next few weeks down here. I’m now looking to press on and build on last week’s result. The game feels in a good spot, so no reason why I can’t get into contention over the next few weeks.”

For the second week running, Young is being joined in flying the Saltire by Craig Howie, Jack McDonald and Michael Stewart while the Caledonian contingent has been bolstered for this event by Euan Walker.

“The goal for this season is obviously to be in the top 20 come Mallorca at the end of the year,” admitted Young of aiming to secure one of the coveted cards up for grabs on next season’s DP World Tour, “but winning an event is probably top of my list. Try and get over the line and I guess the rest will take care of itself.

“I’ve made a few small changes over the winter as some things needed to be tidied up. One or two things needed to be addressed and some fresh ideas and shifts of mindset, so that’s more what I’ve been working on for the last couple of months.”

As has been the case since he joined the paid ranks, the Perth man is once again flying the flag for Kingsbarns Golf Links this season and is also grateful for other bits of backing. “I’ve got no new sponsors on board for the year, but it’s certainly an area where us golfers are always looking at,” he said. “But I’m delighted to have the continued support of the ones who have helped me the last few years, which is fantastic.”